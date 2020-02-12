Zacks: Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given $6.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on VIRC. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a PE ratio of 407.00 and a beta of 0.70. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

