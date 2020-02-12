Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,493 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

