$1.15 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.07. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $68.27 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

