Zacks: Analysts Set $5.30 Target Price for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHAP stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

