Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

