SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $749.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.60 million and the highest is $760.18 million. SkyWest posted sales of $723.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

SKYW stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

