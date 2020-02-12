Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Earnings History for Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF)

