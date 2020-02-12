Watsco (WSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WSO opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. Watsco has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

