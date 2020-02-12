Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 147,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $167,721.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 881,948 shares of company stock worth $18,253,881. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.