Inovalon (INOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Inovalon to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -356.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on INOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

