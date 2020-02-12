Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OVV opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Earnings History for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

