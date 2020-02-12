Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

