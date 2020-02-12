ATN International (ATNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATNI opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $946.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,956.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. ATN International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

