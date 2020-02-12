Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.