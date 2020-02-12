Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Integra Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.
About Integra Lifesciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.
