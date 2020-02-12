Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06.
In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold a total of 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Solaredge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.