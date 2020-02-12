FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $947.30 million, a P/E ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $57.58.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.