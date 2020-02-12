FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $947.30 million, a P/E ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $57.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Earnings History for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FARO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
FARO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Schlumberger Limited. Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Schlumberger Limited. Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Northrop Grumman Co. Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Northrop Grumman Co. Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Home Depot Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Home Depot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report