Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

