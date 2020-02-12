Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $368.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

