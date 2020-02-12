Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,674 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.