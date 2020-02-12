Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

