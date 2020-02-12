Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 62,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $240.61. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

