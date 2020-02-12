Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 831 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after acquiring an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PM. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

