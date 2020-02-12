Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,928 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

