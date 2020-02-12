Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

FRC stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

