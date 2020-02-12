Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $14,120,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 214,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

