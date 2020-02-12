Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,507,621. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Chubb stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

