Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

NYSE HSY opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a one year low of $107.82 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,167 shares of company stock worth $7,204,935. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.