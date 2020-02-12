Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

NYSE HSY opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a one year low of $107.82 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,167 shares of company stock worth $7,204,935. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

FARO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Schlumberger Limited. Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Northrop Grumman Co. Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Home Depot Inc
