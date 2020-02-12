Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

