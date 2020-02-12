Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

