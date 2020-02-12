Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 756,133 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

