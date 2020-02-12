Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,005 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Banc comprises 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Farmers National Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,252 shares of company stock worth $68,521 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

