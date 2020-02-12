Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $432,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FARO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
FARO Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Schlumberger Limited. Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Schlumberger Limited. Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Northrop Grumman Co. Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Northrop Grumman Co. Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Home Depot Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Home Depot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report