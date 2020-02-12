Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $432,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

