Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of EW opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,085. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

