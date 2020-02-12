Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $97.24 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.