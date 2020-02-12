Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 60,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

PHYS opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

