Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

