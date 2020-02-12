Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,087 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $369.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.15 and its 200-day moving average is $303.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

