Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

