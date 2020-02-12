Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of IR stock opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $102.69 and a one year high of $144.77.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

