QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

