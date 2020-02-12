Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $19,323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Timken by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $3,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.