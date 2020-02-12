Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

