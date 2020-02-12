Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

Echostar stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.