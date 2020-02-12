Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,395 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $141.25 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

