iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.