Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

GLD opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

