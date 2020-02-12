Brent Neidig Sells 2,203 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USNA opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

