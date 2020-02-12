Scff Management Llc Sells 61,300 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $49,380.92.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

