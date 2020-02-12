David Pujades Sells 12,912 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

RVLV stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,805 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
Stryker Co. Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,087 Shares of Adobe Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,689 Shares of eBay Inc
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company
