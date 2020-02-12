David Pujades Sells 12,912 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

RVLV stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.