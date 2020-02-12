Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CEO Ruben S. Martin Purchases 100,000 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.31. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

